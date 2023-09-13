Latest Freedom Honor Flight takes off Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - 106 veterans are getting set to fly from La Crosse to Washington, D.C. on the latest Freedom Honor Flight.

The 29th trip heads out from the La Crosse Regional Airport early Saturday morning.

Onboard the aircraft will be 103 Vietnam-era veterans along with three Korean-era veterans.

The trip, which is provided for free to the veterans, includes visits to such places as the World War II Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery.

Donations from the community fund the flight for the veterans. Guardians and support staff pay for their own tickets for the flights.

The public is welcome to attend sendoff and welcome home ceremonies. According to organizers, there's plenty of parking with shuttle service provided by the Holmen Knights of Columbus volunteers.

All the activities take place at Colgan Air, Hanger 4, at the La Crosse Regional Airport.

The hangar doors open at 5:30 a.m., followed by a brief ceremony at 6:15 before the veterans and guardians board the flight to Washington.

For the welcome home ceremony, the hangar doors open at 7:30 p.m. When the veterans arrive back in La Crosse, ceremonies include music from the Winona Senior High Marching Band.

The flight is scheduled to return between 9-10 p.m.

RECENT STORIES ON FREEDOM HONOR FLIGHTS