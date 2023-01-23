Law enforcement agencies receive DOJ reunification training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - School may have been out of session at Logan High School on Monday, but that didn't stop several officers in the area from receiving special training from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
The primary topic focused on reunification, which is designed to reunite parents with their children following an evacuation or other emergency. These can include fires, natural disasters or any other incident that require a police, fire or medical emergency presence.
Susan Whitstone serves as the Deputy Director for the Office of School Safety and says that the training covers a variety of scenarios.
"It's an all hazards approach," Whitstone said. "Reunification may take place in the event there's a fire within the school. If there's weather. If there's a natural disaster. This training can be used for all types. All hazards approaches if the need is to reunify students with their parents."
Among the officers taking part were several members of the La Crosse Police Department, some of whom serve as School Resource Officers.
Chief Shawn Kudron says his staff prioritizes the opportunity to train under these conditions.
“We are dedicated to being partners with our school district," Kudron said. "Any time we can train on being able to provide a safe environment for the students, for the staff and for those families that are involved in the district, we want to take advantage of that. If we can continue a good working relationship, it helps the entire La Crosse community.”
Among the exercises, participants were given a letter and designated as a parent or student and had to find the person with the corresponding letter amid many people in the area talking all at once.
The training is not a requirement and it is up to the districts to request it. Whitstone said other schools across the state have also taken part.
The Department of Justice teamed up with the I Love U Guys Foundation to begin offering this training.