Law Enforcement spend hours in Onalaska in a standoff

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- An officer responding to a warrant in Onalaska turned into a standoff that lasted for hours.
According to Onalaska Chief of Police Charles Ashbeck, an officer was at an apartment on the 300 block of Main Street when they identified a person with felony warrants entering the apartment.
"We had information that there were three people inside the apartment," Ashbeck said. "The person we were looking for has a history of firearms and so La Crosse County Emergency Response Team was contacted and responded to assist us in serving this search warrant."
He said the responding parties had a perimeter set around the block around 4:30 p.m..
Both Ashbeck and Captain Marte Paterson, the Team Commander with the Emergency Response Team said that several attempts were made at contacting those inside.
"We gave commands to our P.A. system on our BearCat with no response - knocked on the door again with no response," Peterson said. "Eventually after about 20 minutes of that we received phone contact with them and our negotiators did an outstanding job for about 25 minutes negotiating on-and-off on the phone with one of the suspects."
He added that no one was injured and that they "all peacefully surrendered."
Neither jurisdictions could confirm if it was a hostage situation or not without further investigations.