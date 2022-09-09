Lawmakers consider creating a tax credit for pediatric cancer research donations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a tax credit for donations made by businesses to pediatric cancer research facilities.
The bill is named after Jayvee Rose Sunshine Vallier, an 8-year-old who died fighting a rare brain cancer.
It would allow businesses to claim up to $2.5 million in any taxable year for donations to any Wisconsin hospital conducting pediatric cancer research certified by the Department of Health Services.
Gundersen Health System Dr. Toni Peters in Pediatric Hematology and Oncology, said even with the current advancements, there is still more to do.
"Only 4% of the federal funding for cancer research is dedicated to pediatric cancer research. That's partly because pediatric cancer is thought of as being very rare, but 1 in 300 children will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 20," Peters said. "There are more rare, unusual types of tumors that research is rarely done on and survival rates for some pediatric cancers is less than one percent."
De Pere Senator and Committee Chair on Human Services, Children and Families, Andre Jacque (R), who wrote the bill, is aiming for the state's next budget to get the bill going.
Milwaukee Democratic Senator LaTonya Johnson told Wisconsin Health News, “It’s a good idea. I could definitely see it getting bipartisan support.”