LAX Food Hall hosts mid construction open house

  • Updated
LAX FOOD SIGN

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new culinary destination will come to downtown La Crosse.

bar lax food hall

The LAX Food Hall hosted a mid construction open house Sunday afternoon.

The food hall will be a hub for diversity and uniqueness providing different ethnic foods according to CEO Michael Margulis.

sitting area

The idea for the food hall came from Margulis being a well rounded food connoisseur. Margulis added that La Crosse does not have much to offer in terms of authentic ethnic foods.

"It's hard coming from Chicago to here,” he said. “All of the food that I am accustomed to eating just doesn't exist. Some of it people haven't even heard of. So I complained for like a year, and then I was like ‘well I'm going to figure out something to do about it.’”

Margulis, an architect is joined by business partner Zach Switzer.

building lax food hall

Located on the corner of 5th Ave. South and Jay St., LAX Food Hall will have ten vendors all under one roof divided between two floors

Opening day will be December 1st.

