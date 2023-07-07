LaX PD arrest 3 arrested in drug distribution investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police arrest three men following an investigation into dealing fentanyl and cocaine in the area.
Police said in a statement that on Thursday, in addition to the arrests, they executed search warrants for four residences, one business, and five vehicles tied to the case.
The statement stated that they found that Louis A. Ray, 46, was distributing large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine. Timothy Cannon, 35, and Dante R. Ray, Jr, 23, were aiding with the distribution of the drugs according to police.
The search warrants found 43.2 grams of fentanyl that police said was dyed pink for branding purposes and cash. They also seized three vehicles.
Police apprehended the men on the following charges:
Louis Ray:
Delivery of Cocaine 15-40 grams (2 counts)
Delivery of Cocaine greater than 40 grams
Conspiracy to Deliver 10-50 grams Fentanyl (2 counts)
Conspiracy to Deliver 50 grams or greater Fentanyl within 1000 feet of a park (2 counts)
Probation Violation
Timothy Cannon
Conspiracy to Deliver 10-50 grams Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Deliver greater than 50 grams Fentanyl
Conspiracy to Deliver 50 grams or greater Fentanyl within 1000 feet of a park (2 counts)
Possession with Intent to Deliver 10-50 grams Fentanyl
Maintain Drug Trafficking Residence
5 counts of Felony Bail Jumping
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Dante Ray, Jr.
Maintain Drug Trafficking Residence
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
All three men are in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting court appearances.
Besides local authorities including the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Town of Campbell PD, Onalaska PD, Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office, and Vernon County Sheriff's Office, there were state and federal agencies involved in the investigation and arrests.
Members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, US Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) took part in the case.
The cooperation between agencies is something that is appreciated by Police Chief Shawn Kudron. "Working collaboratively during large scale operations helps to keep our community safe. We will involve all necessary resources when needed as these types of crimes will not be tolerated.”