LCFD breaks ground on new fire station

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Fire Department broke ground on a new facility on the UW-L campus Monday that will replace Fire Station Two.
In 2017, a task force was put in place to research the pros and cons of replacing the current buildings.
The most recent fire station was built in 1967, predating women joining the LCFD. Chief Ken Gilliam says that despite stepping down from his position on Friday, he's proud that the department will be taken care of after he leaves.
“It’s absolutely wonderful," Gilliam said. "I’m glad we had a nice sunny day today. Had a turnout of our elected leaders as well as our firefighting staff. I’m happy to got this one done before we head out the door to the next job. I’m leaving it in great hands and I couldn’t be happier that we got this one going as well as well as some other projects along the way.”
The department is also looking to upgrade Fire Station Four. That project is already partially funded and the city hopes to break ground in the fall. The investment into the fire department will hopefully spark the next generation of first responders, according to Assistant Chief Jeff Murphy.
“The fire stations we’re in now were built for white males," Murphy said. "The shower facilities, the sleeping quarters, they were all built in the 60’s or before. It’s respectful to the people that we work with today. Hopefully it will bring a more diverse firefighter to La Crosse in the future.”
The new Fire Station Two building is expected to be completed in the spring of 2023.