LCFD gifts blankets to pediatric patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Children who are likely to spend Christmas in the hospital are getting a major gift from area first responders.
Firefighters Local 127 made two stops Wednesday. First to Gundersen followed by Mayo Clinic Health System. They delivered red blankets donning the La Crosse Fire Department logo. The gifts are an annual tradition.
Firefighter Todd English says they haven't seen the children's reaction for a while, but they know the gifts are well received.
"Over the last few years, we've haven't really been able to interact for the people in the hospital because of COVID and regulations," English said. "But when we're in there, it's usually a hit. Usually we're able to stop in. Some elect to open it right in front of us. Others like to do it on their own."
The Local 127 is comprised of first responders in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and Tomah.