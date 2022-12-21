LCFD gifts blankets to pediatric patients

Weather Alert

...Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For Some... .Very powdery snow is starting to overtake the area this afternoon. Snow amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches closer to Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa, up to 5 to 8 inches in central and southwest Wisconsin are expected through Thursday morning. The snow itself will make for difficult travel. As the snow moves out on Thursday, northwest winds will be on the increase, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River. Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into the holiday weekend. One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches through Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause widespread blowing and drifting snow, with localized whiteout conditions Thursday night through Friday night. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state can be viewed at 511wi.gov. &&