LCFD gifts blankets to pediatric patients

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Powerful Midwest Storm to Bring Whiteout Conditions For
Some...

.Very powdery snow is starting to overtake the area this
afternoon. Snow amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches closer to
Interstate 35 in Minnesota and Iowa, up to 5 to 8 inches in
central and southwest Wisconsin are expected through Thursday
morning. The snow itself will make for difficult travel.

As the snow moves out on Thursday, northwest winds will be on the
increase, especially later in the day. The strongest winds will
occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50
mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing
and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River.
Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind
chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into
the holiday weekend.

One of the dangers if anyone gets stranded, especially in rural
areas, it would be very dangerous to be outside or walk on foot.


...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches through Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will
cause widespread blowing and drifting snow, with localized
whiteout conditions Thursday night through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as
low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in
as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state can be viewed at
511wi.gov.

LCFD gifts blankets to pediatric patients

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Children who are likely to spend Christmas in the hospital are getting a major gift from area first responders.

Firefighters Local 127 made two stops Wednesday. First to Gundersen followed by Mayo Clinic Health System. They delivered red blankets donning the La Crosse Fire Department logo. The gifts are an annual tradition.

Firefighter Todd English says they haven't seen the children's reaction for a while, but they know the gifts are well received.

"Over the last few years, we've haven't really been able to interact for the people in the hospital because of COVID and regulations," English said. "But when we're in there, it's usually a hit. Usually we're able to stop in. Some elect to open it right in front of us. Others like to do it on their own."

The Local 127 is comprised of first responders in La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and Tomah.

