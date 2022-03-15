LCHS Looking for Community Feedback

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Historical Society held their first "SPARK" meeting Tuesday at the Southside Neighborhood Center looking for community feedback on several proposals as they look for a permanent home for their museum.
LCHS is the current tenant at 506 Main Street in La Crosse, but they're hoping to find a long-term solution to their location rather than continue leasing the property.
Community members browsed several designs of possible locations and were asked to give thoughts, positive or negative, in order to figure out which ones are best for the public.
The cost of any of the sites was not factored into any of the proposed locations, but the LCHS tells News 19 that a plan for budgeting will take place in the very near future.
Executive Director Peggy Derrick hopes that community involvement can help resolve the issue for years to come.
"In one word, engagement," Derrick said. "Up until now, we have found that a surprising number of people think this is a wonderful idea. It has been heartening to know that it's not just a few of us sitting here thinking, too. We should have a bigger museum. There really is a large public feeling for a need for this in our community. At this point, I can't even say for sure what they would cost. We're considering all of them today not based on cost. We have a whole list of criteria on what makes a good site. What things we need."
LCHS will hold another "SPARK" meeting on Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center. That meeting can be viewed via Zoom by clicking here.