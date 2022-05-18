LCPD Boat Patrol training new members

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department trained five officers for its Boat Patrol Wednesday, preparing for a busy boating season.
Officers underwent training courses behind the wheel ranging from docking procedures to serpentine courses at speeds upwards of 30 MPH.
The LCPD has only one boat, capable of going over 40 MPH, but the DNR was in attendance with one of their own watercraft to aid in the training.
Sergeant Joe Wiegrefe says the department is usually on the water Friday-Sunday looking for smaller violations like life preserver shortages and registration issues, but an officer trained with the Boat Patrol is almost always on duty in the event they are needed. There was only one report of a crash in 2021. No serious injuries were reported.
In a community that does major business on the water, Wiegrefe says the LCPD leads by example.
"Our officers always wear life jackets weather or not they're out patrolling," Wiegrefe said. "One of the reasons we're out here today is to make sure they know how to safely operate our boat. They know the limitations. What it can and can't do. Just being proficient with our boat. Having all the equipment we're required to have. Those are the things we're checking for other people to have, too."
The five members trained increases the total number of Boat Patrol officers to 18, which is comparable to recent years.