LCT Offers up a golden ticket of a show

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Theater is offering up a world of pure imagination with their production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
The story, based on the 1964 Roald Dahl novel has been made into several movie versions as well as for the stage.
The story follows a poor young boy named Charlie Bucket, who gets to take the adventure of a lifetime through a mysterious chocolate factory. The tour guide, the even more mysterious owner, Willy Wonka. Also taking the tour, four not so nice children.
The younger members of the LCT cast said it's been a fun production to be a part of.
"I mean, you can tell the cast is having so much fun," said Georgia Galvan, who plays Veruca Salt. "It just makes the audience want to have fun, they'll be jumping in their seats."
Some cast members also noted how fun it was to portray one of the naughty characters.
"Violet gets to steal Willy Wonka's gum and she also gets to get turned into a giant blueberry, said Gia Kantharajah, who plays Violet Beauregarde. "I think it's going to be pretty funny."
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory begins it's run this weekend and continues through October 23. For more information contact La Crosse Community Theater's box office at (608) 784-9292.