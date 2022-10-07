 Skip to main content
LCT Offers up a golden ticket of a show

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Theater is offering up a world of pure imagination with their production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The story, based on the 1964 Roald Dahl novel has been made into several movie versions as well as for the stage. 

wonka one

Charlie Bucket (Elliot Williams) shares a love of chocolate and wishful thinking with his Grandpa Joe (Dennis Dorman).

The story follows a poor young boy named Charlie Bucket, who gets to take the adventure of a lifetime through a mysterious chocolate factory. The tour guide, the even more mysterious owner, Willy Wonka.  Also taking the tour, four not so nice children.

Wonka two

Golden ticket holder Veruca Salt (Georgia Galvan) insists her father Mr. Salt (Mackenzie NesSmith) gets her whatever she wants.

The younger members of the LCT cast said it's been a fun production to be a part of.

"I mean, you can tell the cast is having so much fun," said Georgia Galvan, who plays Veruca Salt. "It just makes the audience want to have fun, they'll be jumping in their seats."

wonka three

Mike Teavee (Cooper Koepke) gets interviewed by KNOW Reporter (Faith Wheat) after getting a golden ticket.

Some cast members also noted how fun it was to portray one of the naughty characters. 

"Violet gets to steal Willy Wonka's gum and she also gets to get turned into a giant blueberry, said Gia Kantharajah, who plays Violet Beauregarde. "I think it's going to be pretty funny."

wonka four

The first ticket winner August Gloop (Magnum Stetzer) celebrates the good news with his mother, Mrs. Gloop (Sannah Roed)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory begins it's run this weekend and continues through October 23. For more information contact La Crosse Community Theater's box office at (608) 784-9292.

