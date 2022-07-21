 Skip to main content
LCT presenting "Avenue Q"

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The musical comedy and adult themed production of "Avenue Q" will take the stage at La Crosse Community Theater this weekend. The cast of humans and puppets is set in a big city where several characters seek their place in the world.

The award winning "Avenue Q" takes the stage at La Crosse Community Theater, featuring puppets and adult themes.

For the local actors, their skills included learning the art of puppeteering while performing.

"With being a musical, we have to sing, act and dance," said Marcia Brendum. "And then in Avenue Q of course we have our puppets, so this is just an added challenge."

The musical fun of "Avenue Q" features puppets, but is not intended for young audiences.

The show runs Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in addition to a Sunday matinee. The show has adult humor and language and is not intended for younger audiences.

For more information, contact the La Crosse Community Theater box office.

