LCT presents "Next to Normal"

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The latest show takes to the stage at the Weber Center with La Crosse Community Theater presenting "Next to Normal". The award winning production captures the frantic energy and tensions among members of an American family.
"This show will surprise you," said actor Jack Scharrer who plays "Gabe" in the cast. "If you think you know what musical theater is like, it's nothing like it and somehow everything like it."
The LCT production explores both the space of the stage and the depth of the characters.
"This show opens you up to questions with your friends, your family," said actor Kellie Manson who plays "Diana". "It's conversations that we should be having."
The cast also features different actors in some of the roles, noted as either the "red pill" or "blue pill" cast, allowing for performers to be in the show.
Performances weekends now through May 15th including Sunday matinees. For ticket information contact the LCT box office.