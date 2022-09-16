LCT Season opens with "The Laramie Project"

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Theater kicked off it's 2022-23 season with it's production of "The Laramie Project". The play is the result of interviews done by the Tectonic Theater Project a year and a half after the 1998 murder of Matthew Shepard. Shepard was the University of Wyoming student savagely beaten, dying six days later. He was targeted for being gay.
The LCT production of "The Laramie Project" brings a wide range of characters and emotion into it's smaller space of the blackbox theater.
"It's good to feel those really harsh stories in such an intimate space," said Lizz Brannon, cast member. "That's the point of theater, to react to these stories and think about how they make you feel."
Getting the opportunity to play multiple roles was also something that challenged the cast.
"So you get to see all of these stories, all of these real people who lived actual lives," said cast member Josh Kaiser. "You're just going out on a stage and portraying them the best that you can."
The show opens this weekend and runs through the weekend of September 25th. For more information and tickets contact the La Crosse Community Theater Box Office.