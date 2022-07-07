League of Women Voters looks to make finding candidate, voting information easier

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A nonpartisan grassroots organization The League of Women Voters launched VOTE411.org to make finding information about candidates, issues, and voting at the polls easier.
The new website allows voters to view candidates on local, state and federal level races.
The site also offers side by side comparison of the candidates' views on issues, with responses coming from the candidate.
President of The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area Robin Schmidt sees this website as a one stop shop for all voting needs. She's encouraging voters to become educated on candidates and increase voter turnout.
"The core mission of the League of Women Voters is to inform voters and empower democracy," Schmidt said. "It's so important to have voter turnout and voter representation."
The website also contains sample ballots to make voters aware of what to expect upon arriving to the polls.
It also contains links to the My Vote Website to check voter registration and find your proper polling location.
The next election for Wisconsin and Minnesota residents is set for August 9.