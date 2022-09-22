League of Women Voters ramps up their 'Get Out the Vote' campaign

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse's League of Women Voters (LWV) is finding new ways to encourage people to get out and vote.
Part of the League's 'Get Out the Vote' campaign is an advertisement with local basketball stars Johnny and Jordan Davis. The LWV say they hope the partnership with the brothers will encourage young people to register to vote this year.
"Oh, you mean Johnny and Jordan Davis are interested in voting? They think voting is important?" Chris Haskell with the La Crosse League of Women Voters asked. "So, that is the message we wanted to get out... that there are a lot of people who want you to vote and they vote."
In addition to the ad, the League plans to put up billboards in La Crosse to encourage residents to vote.
For more information on the LWV and the 'Get Out the Vote' campaign visit their website.