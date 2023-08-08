Learn about VA programs at Mini Fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse VA welcomes the community this week for a Mini Fair to share information about programs that are offered.
The Mini Fair takes place Thursday, August 10, from 10-2 p.m.
Those in attendance can learn about a wide variety of programs, which include:
- Beneficiary Travel
- Caregiver Support
- Health Promotion
- Local Recovery
- Mental Health
- Social Work
- My HealthVet
- Vet Justice
- Whole Health
- Women's Health
- Vocational Rehabilitation
- Center for Development and Civic Engagement
The event is taking place at 4000 State Rd 16, Valley View Mall in La Crosse.
Have a story idea? Let us know here
Watch more on WXOW wherever you are
There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports.
Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.
Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store.
Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store.
Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available.