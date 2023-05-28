Legion event honors memory of Onalaska native

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska American Legion Post 336 showcased classic cars of all makes and models and prepared to pay tribute to a local fallen soldier.
Dozens of car enthusiasts from all over Wisconsin took the opportunity to flaunt their classic cars, trucks, modifieds, and bikes in the legion parking lot.
Proceeds from the car show went to the Sons of the American Legion, to benefit Veterans, youth activities, and other community charities.
"I'm from Menomonie and I've pretty much been to every car show within 90 miles of Menomonie," said local car enthusiast, Jerry Kadinger.
While Legion members and car enthusiasts filled the parking lot to share their love of classic cars, they were sure to recognize what Memorial Day weekend is really about: honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
One such individual being honored was Onalaska's own Nick Dewhirst, who died in 2008 during a tour in Afghanistan.
First Lt. Dewhirst was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell Ky. He died July 20, 2008, in Spinkyel, Afghanistan of wounds sustained when his convoy came under attack by individuals using rocket propelled grenades and small arms fire. Dewhirst is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
To honor Dewhirst's memory, the Legion will be unveiling a memorial display at Post 336, consisting of Dewhirst's pictures, military biography, medals, badges, and his West Point uniform.
The memorial has been a collaboration between several individuals, as all aspects of the memorial, from the wooden frame to the West Point uniform, have been donated to the Legion.
Post Commander Jim Binash says the memorial symbolizes the ultimate sacrifice many American soldiers have made.
"This is what young men and women do to protect this country, and to have it here at our Legion where we can display exactly what Memorial Day is all about," said Binash.
The memorial unveiling is open to the public following the Memorial Day ceremony and program at the Onalaska Cemetery. The memorial will be located in the main hallway for all the Post's guests and members to remember Dewhirst and honor his service.