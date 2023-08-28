Legislators meet at UW-La Crosse, discuss phase II of Prairie Springs Science Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local state legislators met with UW-La Crosse officials Monday afternoon to discuss the completion of phase II of the Prairie Springs Science Center.
The project has been delayed and continues to see delays after the joint finance committee rejected it from the budget back in June.
First being built in 1963, and seeing additions in 1968, Cowley Hall has seen its better days according to university staff.
“There are so many things that are wrong with this building,” Julie Ahearn, Academic Assistant of Mathematics & Statistics said. “The windows don’t open anymore, it leaks, it leaks when it rains hard. I have to get the custodians to come in and mop the floors because of the water coming in its time."
After being struck down three times, the legislators said that moving forward is a must.
“We need to continue,” State Senator Brad Pfaff said. “Continue to tell the story here because quite frankly it was short sighted not to invest in this building. By investing in this building you are investing in Wisconsin’s economy.”
The emphasis of the legislators being in La Crosse touring campus and the building is to continue to provide high class education amid falling short with inadequate and aging building needs.
“University of Wisconsin La Crosse graduates an awful lot of health science education majors. By investing in the Prairie Springs II building, we are investing in health education and health science education,” Pfaff said. “These degrees are needed here in the La Crosse area, within our medical community as well as in the larger region.”
Robert Allen, Interim Associate Dean of Science and Health, said if the delay continues it could hurt enrollment to health science programs at UW-La Crosse.
“It’s very hard when you have a group of students coming in that want to do health professions, that want to do science. They see Prairie Springs and then they come into this building knowing they’re going to spend a significant amount of time here and to see that facility,” Allen said. “And to come to this facility in Cowley and say ‘well I could go somewhere else where everything matches.’”
Despite poor conditions, Senator Pfaff and Representative Jill Billings said conversations will continue about the second phase, but there are no plans to talk about Prairie Springs during the special session on September 20.
The price of the science center continues to rise due to inflation and the prolonged delays. UW-La Crosse’s website states that the total budget for the project is 92.8 million dollars.