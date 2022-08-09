Leinfelder secures spot as Republican candidate for La Crosse County Sheriff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Tuesday night Fritz Leinfelder and some of his supporters gathered at the Eagles Nest to celebrate his victory securing his place as the Republican candidate for the La Crosse County Sheriff over Marte Peterson.
Leinfelder's campaign is already strategizing his next move for the general election in November where he will face Democratic candidate John Siegel.
"We've got another plan of attack," Leinfelder said. "I think what sets me above is my community contacts that I have and my corporate connections to be able to accomplish some of the things that we need to really work on as a community."
In part, Peterson released in a statement "This has been a very exciting process and regardless of the outcome, I feel blessed to have had this amazing opportunity."
Leinfelder defeated Peterson 72-28 percent in the race.
In the only other La Crosse County race, incumbent Clerk of Court Kelly Goyette lost to Tammy Pedretti by a 51-49 percent margin.