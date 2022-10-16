Leinfelder, Siegel talk bids for La Crosse County Sheriff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Election day is just over three weeks away, and the title of La Crosse County Sheriff is among the ones set for a change.
Sheriff Jeff Wolf will step down, and two department stalwarts are vying to be his successor. Those being Republican candidate Fritz Leinfelder and John Siegel on the Democratic ticket.
Both have roughly 30 years of experience and both currently serve in the investigations department. Leinfelder an investigator and Siegel the Captain of Investigations.
If elected, both have several ideas for the department to either ramp up or install. Leinfelder's priorities lie with topics that have been at the forefront in recent years.
“Some of our visions we have within the department is to try to address some of the mental health aspects that we have," Leinfelder said. "The substance abuse problems we have and the large scale drug trafficking. We can’t solve them alone in law enforcement. I’m not going to say ‘I’m going to stand here in front of you and promise that I’m going to be able to take care of that.’ But I think what my campaign, what I as a person bring to the table is some of the connections with the different corporations within the community to make those things maybe work a little bit better.”
Siegel mirrors many of those views and hopes to improve the county jail. His emphasis is on the people and he would like to increase the outreach of the department to everyone in the county.
“Building relationships in the community is very important to me," Siegel said. "I think we have people in the community who have been under served who, when it comes to law enforcement, are still not comfortable to come in and have a conversation. I really want to work on that. That also means within our rural communities. Barre Mills, the Holmen area and Brice Prairie. Places where the Sheriff’s Department serves and we take calls, but maybe we haven’t been as present as we could be. I’d like to figure out ways for us to be more visible within those parts of the county. We certainly could dedicate a shift car a couple days a week to get into these places within the community that feel like they don’t see us enough.”
As both have virtually identical experience in the field, the differences may be what persuades voters. Leinfelder feels his diverse background helps to meet the qualifications for the position of Sheriff.
“I started in law enforcement as a corrections officer," Leinfelder said. "I worked in the La Crosse County Jail. I then got promoted to a patrol officer. I then got promoted into community services as a D.A.R.E. instructor. Then I got promoted from there into investigations where I spent the last 21 years. I know how the Sheriff’s Department works. I know what each department brings and what each division within that department needs. It’s the ability to put all that knowledge that I’ve had throughout my career to be the high ranking official. To be able to run that. Implement things in there that will help not only morale but have things run smoothly.”
Siegel has spent nearly 20 years serving the community. He believes those close to him personally and professionally would rate him as a top choice for the area's top law enforcement official.
“When you look at my resume, if you want to call it that, my work experience, where I’ve been, that I’m a well qualified candidate for the Sheriff’s Office," Siegel said. "I have experience in the jail and court services. Moving up through being a sergeant, the Captain of Patrol, the Captain of Investigations. Budgeting, administration, personnel, scheduling. I think that if you’ve talked with anyone that I’ve worked with in the last 29 years, they would tell you that I’ve always been there for them when they need something and a good friend to the community and to the people in our department.”
Election day on November 8.
