Len Goodman, former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge, dead at 78

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and
Trempealeau Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding is forecast or will be occurring along
the Mississippi River through this week due to a combination of
snowmelt run-off and recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is
forecast over the next several days, with the next chance for more
widespread rainfall expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued by noon today.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 AM CDT Monday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 10 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.6 feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Len Goodman, former 'Dancing With the Stars' judge, dead at 78

  • Updated
  • 0

Former "Dancing With the Stars" judge Len Goodman has died at age 78.

The English dance expert, who featured in the ballroom competition from 2005 until last year, died on Saturday in a hospice in Kent, southern England, following a battle with bone cancer, his manager confirmed.

"He was surrounded by his family," Goodman's manager, Jackie Gill, told CNN in a statement on Monday.

Goodman was born in London in 1944. According to his website, he started dancing at age 19 and was a professional dancer before venturing into TV.

Goodman served as head judge on BBC dance series "Strictly Come Dancing" -- the British version of DWTS -- from its inception in 2004, and made his final appearance on the 2016 Christmas Day special. Shirley Ballas stepped into the role following his departure.

BBC director-general Tim Davie led the tributes, remembering Goodman as a "wonderful, warm entertainer who was adored by millions."

Davie added: "He appealed to all ages and felt like a member of everyone's family. Len was at the very heart of Strictly's success. He will be hugely missed by the public and his many friends and family."

On Twitter, fellow "Dancing With The Stars" judge Bruno Tonioli shared a touching image of himself and Goodman embracing, writing: "Hart broken my dear friend and partner for 19 years the one and only ballroom LEGEND #LenGoodman passed away I will treasure the memories of our adventures @bbcstrictly @officialdwts there will never be anyone like you you will always be my perfect 10."

Away from his TV career, Goodman ran a dancing school, the Goodman Dance Academy in Kent. He also wrote several books, including his 2009 autobiography "Better Late Than Never: From Barrow Boy to Ballroom," "Dancing Around Britain" and "Lost London."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

