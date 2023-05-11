Letter Carriers' Food Drive is back Saturday May 13th

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Saturday May 13 the National Association of Letter Carriers will hold their Letter Carriers' Food Drive to help stock local food pantries.
For the last three years the drive was put on hold due to COVID.
The drive is requesting non perishable food items.
The way it works a food drive bag is delivered to area homes by postal carriers. Those wishing to participate should have their bags filled by 8:30 Saturday morning to be collected by volunteers and mail carriers.
La Crosse Mail Carrier Aileen Ledesma said the donated foods stay in the area in their respective zip codes.
"This is the largest food drive in the nation," Ledesma said. "The National Association of Mail Carriers its just to help our community the carriers see the great opportunity this is to help everybody."
The food drive is looking for volunteers. If interested in helping collect donation you can find out more at the La Crosse Post Office or at the United Way website.