Library of Congress honors Rep. Kind for Veterans History Project

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - Rep. Ron Kind receiving recognition this week from the Library of Congress for the result of a bill he authored fairly early in his career that could well serve as part of his lasting legacy.
The 14th Librarian of Congress, Dr. Carla Hayden, honored Rep. Kind for the Veterans History Project, a collection of more than 114,000 stories and counting from those who served our country dating back to World War I. This massive preservation effort, Rep. Kind said, all started during a Father's Day cookout when he grabbed a video camera to preserve stories from his family for his then two young boys.
Rep. Kind said, “So when they got old enough, they would be able to hear it themselves and appreciate it. Then it occurred to me, ‘My god, with the technology we have today we need to be doing this nationwide.’”
“Now the legacy is what happens with these voices. I’m fortunate enough to be here long enough. Rep. Kind is fortunate to have been around long enough to see the use—hundreds of books. Did you know there was a ballet commissioned in commemoration of the Nuremberg Trials? The choreographers came to the Library of Congress. They witnessed Veterans History Project collections. They created that choreography. They presented it in ballet form for the commemoration of the Nuremberg Trials. Now, that choreography is here at the Library of Congress inspiring people.”
While Rep. Kind expressed gratitude for the recognition, he credits those collecting, transcribing and cataloguing the project for its success over the past two decades.
"It's just not a job you show up, it's a passion that you have, and a love that you have in protecting this important part of American History."
Additionally, Rep. Kind gave the library a special gift Wednesday. As co-chair of the Congressional U.K. Caucus, he presented Dr. Hayden with a scroll commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower crossing the Atlantic.
That voyage, Kind credits with his very existence.
During the presentation he told the story of how his ancestor, John Howland was a passenger on that ship and at one point, fell overboard. Thankfully, he said fellow passengers and crew members rescued him.
"Because he survived, my bloodline survived," Rep. Kind said. "Way to go, John!"
