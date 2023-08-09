Life threatening injuries for passenger in Buffalo Co. pickup crash

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - The passenger in a pickup truck has life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday morning in Alma.
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said that the crash happened at 7:17 a.m. on Highway 35.
Deputies discovered that the 19-year-old driver of a northbound pickup had gone off the south side of the highway then hit several trees before finally stopping.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The only passenger in the pickup, a 46-year-old person, had life-threatening injuries from the crash.
The sheriff's office said the names of the two people aren't being released at this time. Sheriff Mike Osmond said the crash remains under investigation.