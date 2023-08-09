 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Life threatening injuries for passenger in Buffalo Co. pickup crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Alma accident-August 2023.jpg

ALMA, Wis. (WXOW) - The passenger in a pickup truck has life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday morning in Alma. 

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said that the crash happened at 7:17 a.m. on Highway 35.

Deputies discovered that the 19-year-old driver of a northbound pickup had gone off the south side of the highway then hit several trees before finally stopping. 

The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

The only passenger in the pickup, a 46-year-old person, had life-threatening injuries from the crash. 

The sheriff's office said the names of the two people aren't being released at this time. Sheriff Mike Osmond said the crash remains under investigation. 

Recommended for you