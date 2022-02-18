 Skip to main content
Life without parole sentence in 2019 La Crosse homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man convicted of fatally shooting a La Crosse man in 2019 is headed to prison without the possiblity of parole.

Shavonte Thompson was sentenced Friday morning in La Crosse County Circuit Court on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of Javier Hall in November 2019. He'd been shot in an alley off of Copeland Avenue the night of November 2, 2019. 

Javier Hall

Just over two years later, a jury found Thompson guilty of the homicide charge. 

Thompson is already incarcerated in the Green Bay Correctional facility. The sentencing on Friday was done online. 

