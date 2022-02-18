Life without parole sentence in 2019 La Crosse homicide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The man convicted of fatally shooting a La Crosse man in 2019 is headed to prison without the possiblity of parole.
Shavonte Thompson was sentenced Friday morning in La Crosse County Circuit Court on a charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the death of Javier Hall in November 2019. He'd been shot in an alley off of Copeland Avenue the night of November 2, 2019.
Just over two years later, a jury found Thompson guilty of the homicide charge.
Thompson is already incarcerated in the Green Bay Correctional facility. The sentencing on Friday was done online.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Key witness in Shavonte Thompson trial is cousin Odell
Onalaska man charged for his role in November homicide
UPDATE: $1 million bond for La Crosse homicide suspect
La Crosse homicide suspect arrested