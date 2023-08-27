Lifelike mural at Chileda Shine transforms more than just the space

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A local artist is using her talents to create an environment that will greatly benefit kids living with autism.
Sarah Pederson of Lucid Painting was hired to paint a mural at Chileda Shine for the clients they serve but her work transformed more than just the building.
Pederson has been hired to paint in homes and on the outside of businesses but this project exceeded her expectations and the expectations of the people that hired her.
COO Teri Gowey explained more about the people Chileda serves.
"We serve children with autism, ADHD, developmental delay intellectual developmental delays, different diagnosis' where we provide mental health counseling we have skills where we teach individualized skills to each client and we provide behavioral services," said Gowey.
Chelsea Steen provides music therapy for students at Chileda.
"It's always fun and every day is different, so if something is hard for a little bit it's gonna change in the next minute," said Steen. "The next hour. it's pretty neat to see them learn things and take it to their homes and share it with their families too."
Pederson says she loves to hear what people think of her work, which is a certain technique meant to fool the eye. She says she taught herself how to do it and says while it's hard, she loves it.
"I do a lot of research so I knew since they wanted a downtown. This building was just studs there was no dry wall so there was nothing so I had the architectural rendering so I knew what size and exactly where the walls would be and approximately where the doors would be. I do all my sketches on an iPad digitally so I can take those renderings and take them right into a pad and sketch them right on there."