Lincoln middle schoolers learn about healthcare careers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Gundersen Health System has recently created a Career Development Services program, and is in the process of getting the community more involved.
Gundersen's Integrated Center for Education (ICE) sponsored a career exploration event for Lincoln Middle schoolers on Wednesday. The event was led by Gundersen's Career Development Advisor Kim Jackson.
"Career development and career exploration are not something that [middle schoolers] are probably really all that interested," said Jackson, "You might not have any idea about how to even do the exploration, so it's really important that our schools collaborate with organizations like us."
Jackson's presentation to the students described Gundersen's various training programs. These include its new CNA training and medical assistant training programs, a central services technical training program, and a pharmaceutical training program.