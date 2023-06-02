Lincoln Middle School's last day

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The last day of school at Lincoln Middle School was bittersweet.

The sturdy brick building and its central neighborhood location is closing it's doors as a school after 99 years.

"A school that's been around for 99 years, it's pretty remarkable," said Principal Alex Hubing. "It's kind of a sad historic day. You look back at the history of this school, the people that taught here and the students that have went through...it's pretty unbelievable."

Students spent the last hour outside, playing basketball, talking and laughing, signing yearbooks and t-shirts, before heading into their summer vacation mode.

This past year the La Crosse School District voted to close the school due to declining enrollment and cost of building upkeep.