"Live In Viroqua" offers summer's worth of musical entertainment

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A new outdoor concert series brings live music to downtown Viroqua every first and third Saturday night starting in June.
Live in Viroqua starts on June 4 at Court Street just outside the Historic Fortney Hotel and runs through September 17.
The musical performances alternate between Court Street and Railroad Avenue outside of Driftless Books and Music.
Organizers have lined up nationally and regional artists to perform during the summer. Here's a look at the lineup:
- Saturday June 4 – Joseph Huber with Pat Ferguson and Christian Staehly – COURT Street
- Saturday June 18 – Dead Horses with Brothers Burn Mountain – RAILROAD Avenue
- Saturday July 2 – Wurk – COURT Street
- Saturday July 16 – David Huckfelt with Lou Shields – RAILROAD Avenue
- Saturday August 6 – Heatbox with High & Rising – COURT Street
- Saturday August 20 – Them Coulee Boys with Broken Robots – RAILROAD Avenue
- Saturday September 3 – Chicken Wire Empire with TUGG – COURT Street
- Saturday September 17 – TBA – RAILROAD Avenue
“We are thrilled to bring this new music in the street series to Viroqua,” said Live in Viroqua organizer Justin Miller in a statement. “The idea all started with a group of likeminded individuals including local business owners, Vernon County tourism and economic development, the Viroqua Chamber Main Street, and local artists. In partnership with the City of Viroqua, we were able to put the wheels in motion to bring this “Live in Viroqua” to life. With generous contributions from local businesses, individuals as well as the Viroqua Tourism Council, we are more than ready to share our amazing community through quality live music to our residents and visitors!”
All of the performances are free. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the music starting at 6 p.m. Food and beverages are available at both locations during the shows.