Local agriculture seeing an impact from extreme drought

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- According to the National Weather Service, this summer the La Crosse Regional Airport received 8.22" of rain. Which tied it with 2012 for the 25th driest summer.
With so little rain, the majority of Wisconsin is in some sort of a drought right now.
La Crosse County is split-part is classified as in a severe drought while the other part is listed as extreme. Further south, Vernon and Richland Counties are in the first exceptional drought since the U.S. Drought Monitor started in 2000. Minnesota is also seeing record drought levels.
Exceptional is the highest level of drought classification.
With so little rain and a lot of hot weather, farmers are seeing crops dying or have stunted growth.
Within the Driftless Region, crops are being harvested earlier than normal.
"Corn silage is being chopped now, which is early. Usually it's not until the latter part of September, if not early October," UW-Madison Division of Extension Agriculutre Outreach Specialist Steve Okonek said. "Just because the plants are so dry, that they need adequate moisture to get that packed well and fermented well for cattle feed."
He said the yields will be down this year. With corn dying prematurely in some areas, farmers are losing weight of the bushel and also quantity. All of which, reduces the value when farmers are trying to sell it and as livestock feed as well.
Okonek said in-store prices most likely won't be impacted by these things, due to other states that weren't impacted as much by the drought.