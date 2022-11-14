Local analyst on shift in voter behavior

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Now that Election Day has passed, one local analyst saw a new trend in the way voters went about the Midterms.
Democrats will keep control of the Senate while Republicans are still favored to overtake the House, but not by as much of a margin as previously anticipated.
Anthony Chergosky, a professor of political science at UW-La Crosse, said a "red wave" was avoided due to the reason why voters chose their respective candidate this time around.
"It represents a change from past elections," Chergosky said. "More and more in the United States, Americans have just made their voting decisions based on political party and haven't really taken the individual candidate qualities into account. This time, I do think American voters were more attentive to the pros and cons of individual candidates."
He says that younger voters also played a role. The overturning of Roe v. Wade, which took away the Constitutional right to an abortion, drew many college students and first time voters to the polls. Chergosky said it is uncommon to see young voters take an increased interest in the midterms.