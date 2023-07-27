Local artists paint around downtown

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local artists are painting, drawing, and taking photographic images of downtown La Crosse from July 22 through July 28 for the third annual ‘Paint Around.’
Downtown Main Street invited painters to the sidewalks of La Crosse to paint plein air, the practice of painting outdoors.
The free event gives artists the chance to bring their own canvas and art supplies to paint a scene in real-time.
“This is a free event, because we encourage people to give it a try,” said Robin Moses, Founder of River City Gallery. “So this gives our local artists an opportunity to try plein air painting and to get some feedback.”
All work created during this year’s ‘Paint Around’ occurred outdoors, within a one-mile radius of the downtown area.
The River City Gallery is set to host a reception tomorrow for the public from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., allowing local artists to showcase their newly created works.
"If you want to come down, and kind of see what's been created this week here in the downtown district, then you can purchase items, just enjoy what our local artists have offered, meet the artists,” said Moses. “So, it's another opportunity for you to support local artists in your community."
So far, 12 participants will be showcasing their pieces at tomorrow night’s artist’s reception. Their work is available for purchase until the end of August.
Click here for more information on the event or to register a piece of artwork.