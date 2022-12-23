 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi
River...

.Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for
northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may
result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief
whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no
longer forecast.

Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees
below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in
these conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Wind chill
values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Winds gradually subside late tonight with improving
visibilities.

* IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibilities and drift over roadways. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches possibly result in sporadic power outages.
The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes. The hazardous conditions will impact the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

Visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Local athlete speaks out after fans ridicule officials

  • Updated
  • 0
NOAH1.jpg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The mistreatment of sports officials is nothing new, but now a young voice is speaking out following a recent incident.

Senior Captain Noah Bjerke-Wieser of the La Crescent-Hokah High School boys basketball team took to social media following the Lancers' first home game of the season. He asked the fans to show more respect to officials after they acted disrespectfully in the December 13 matchup that they won.

After hearing the crowd bicker, Bjerke-Wieser posted on Facebook after the game why he felt the need to show more respect towards referees. The post caught the attention of many and went viral throughout the state. There were close to 2,000 total engagements including likes, shares and comments.

Bjerke-Wieser said officials may avoid Lancer games if fans keep screaming at them the way they did.

“It was super important because there’s a shortage of refs in our area," Bjerke-Wieser said. "When refs don’t want to come to La Crescent specifically for people yelling at them or not being super nice, it would just make it better if we could all just be super positive to the refs.”

NOAH2.jpg

Noah's coach, Ryan Thibodeau, says everyone can learn about good sportsmanship from his captain.

“Some of it talked about the people in the stands," Thibodeau said. "Spectators, fans. Obviously as a coach, I read it internally too as ‘how can I be better?’ ‘How can our players be better?’ That this touches everybody. It touches every community. It was a pretty cool overall message.”

Bjerke-Wieser says he one day wants to officiate both basketball and football.

