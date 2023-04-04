Local attorney talks grand juries, indictments, and arraignments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After former President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, one area attorney shared how those types of proceedings work.
Joseph Veenstra with Johns, Flaherty & Collins says New York grand juries have 16 adult members of the public hear evidence to decide on whether to move forward with felony charges. Only 12 need to be in favor of prosecuting.
Veenstra told News 19 that Wisconsin courts can do things a bit differently.
"There are occasions where a process called a 'John Doe Hearing' can take place," Veenstra said. "In which, a district attorney may be not sure if they want to file felony charges or not. So they'll present evidence to a John Doe panel and they'll make a determination as to whether or not a felony should be charged."
Veenstra added that grand juries are "relatively uncommon" in Wisconsin.
Trump was arraigned on the charges Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty with his own voice.
Veenstra said that is not how he usually handles those situations.
"My advice to the client would be listen to the judge," Veenstra said. "My advice would be don't say anything. I normally will enter a plea on behalf of a client. The judge may ask, 'Are you the person in the complaint?' You can just say 'Yes.' I usually advise my clients not to say much."
He added that there isn't a reason to overreact based on what takes place at arraignment hearings.