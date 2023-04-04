 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent heavy rain plus additional rain tonight has led to flooding
and possible additional rises.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will continue to fall slowly but could
become steady over the next few days, and possibly rise
again. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.8 feet on 03/26/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Local attorney talks grand juries, indictments, and arraignments

  Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After former President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, one area attorney shared how those types of proceedings work.

Joseph Veenstra with Johns, Flaherty & Collins says New York grand juries have 16 adult members of the public hear evidence to decide on whether to move forward with felony charges. Only 12 need to be in favor of prosecuting.

Veenstra told News 19 that Wisconsin courts can do things a bit differently.

"There are occasions where a process called a 'John Doe Hearing' can take place," Veenstra said. "In which, a district attorney may be not sure if they want to file felony charges or not. So they'll present evidence to a John Doe panel and they'll make a determination as to whether or not a felony should be charged."

Veenstra added that grand juries are "relatively uncommon" in Wisconsin.

Trump was arraigned on the charges Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty with his own voice.

Veenstra said that is not how he usually handles those situations.

"My advice to the client would be listen to the judge," Veenstra said. "My advice would be don't say anything. I normally will enter a plea on behalf of a client. The judge may ask, 'Are you the person in the complaint?' You can just say 'Yes.' I usually advise my clients not to say much."

He added that there isn't a reason to overreact based on what takes place at arraignment hearings.

