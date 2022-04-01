Local author continues his photo book series

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Local author and photographer David Marcou has continued to create books in his unique style, collectively known as his Spirit of America series. He has recently completed the 187th edition.
His labor of live is a continuous collection of photos, black and white as well as some color, along with his musings. It's an art he's worked on a long time.
"I take street photos, a long time ago I got inspired," Marcou said. "I've gotten fairly good at being able to take photographs just shooting from the hip instead of looking through the viewfinder."
Marcou also says that his love of history since a very young age continues to inspire him today. His photos are part of his daily life. Every day, if not taking photos, Marcou is editing something.
Marcou will be at the La Crosse Main Library on Saturday, April 2nd from 2 until 5 p.m. Copies of several of his works will be available for purchase.