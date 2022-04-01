 Skip to main content
Local author continues his photo book series

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Local author and photographer David Marcou has continued to create books in his unique style, collectively known as his Spirit of America series. He has recently completed the 187th edition.

spirit three

David Marcou, La Crosse author and photographer.

His labor of live is a continuous collection of photos, black and white as well as some color, along with his musings. It's an art he's worked on a long time.

"I take street photos, a long time ago I got inspired," Marcou said. "I've gotten fairly good at being able to take photographs just shooting from the hip instead of looking through the viewfinder."

spirit two

The Spirit of America series now has 187 editions.

Marcou also says that his love of history since a very young age continues to inspire him today. His photos are part of his daily life. Every day, if not taking photos, Marcou is editing something.

spirit one

Marcou and just a few of his many books.

Marcou will be at the La Crosse Main Library on Saturday, April 2nd from 2 until 5 p.m. Copies of several of his works will be available for purchase.