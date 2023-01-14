Local author overwhelmed by turnout

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – After getting her first children’s book published, La Crosse author Jolene Goodman was approached about having a book signing.
The head of Pearl Street Books suggested a signing but Goodman feared she could face a meager turnout.
When the big day came, however, Goodman was greeted by a steady stream of enthusiastic people anxious to meet her and have her sign her inaugural book.
Even if Goodman goes on to write more books, she said, “Sally the Squirrel Goes to School” will always be special and not just because it is her first.
“This one is particularly dear to my heart because it is based on a real log cabin that is on a family farm with a stream that goes behind it,” Goodman said.
It is at that farm where Goodman’s children and grandchildren grew up and played in that stream, she said.
Goodman, whose day job is as a staff secretary at Central High School, started working on the book while missing her grandchildren while isolated during the pandemic.
Looking for inspiration, she turned to the cabin and stream and the quite life on the farm.
Over the next number of months, she crafted the book and worked with illustrator Terri Einer and is now teaming with local businesses, like Pearl Street Books, to promote the book.
At Saturday’s signing, Goodman said she was touched by the number of people who stopped by and showed her so much love.
“It’s so humbling. I am overwhelmed. It is much bigger than I expected it to be,” Goodman said. “I am so humbled and feel loved.”