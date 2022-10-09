Local bar holds special showing of Packers game

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Bennett O'Riley's Pub in downtown La Crosse opened up early to show patrons the Packers game from London against the New York Giants.
The watch party helped fans of the green and gold have an authentic experience for the 8:30 a.m. kickoff. Dozens showed up to give their support.
One of those fans, Nicolas Collar, says he can easily make friends in these types of situations.
"If they're wearing a Packers jersey, I can get along with anybody," Collar said. "It's a great community out here and I'm just happy to be where I am and the fan of the football team I am today. I got to show my green and gold support every morning no matter time, day, whatever. I love the Packers and I'll forever be a Packers fan."
Ultimately, Green Bay would lose the game 27-22. Collar expects the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season.