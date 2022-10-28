Local Bishop speaks out about Politics and Christianity

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Leading up to the upcoming election, the Bishop of La Crosse Area Synod of the Evangelical Church of America, the Rev. Felix Malpica said he is frustrated with what he sees as a growing trend in Christian Nationalism.
Bishop Malpica said he is concerned about public officials at local and national levels trying to claim Christianity for themselves.
He said the faith is broad and beliefs can depend on certain denominations and even a state one resides in. He stated that Christianity does not belong to either side of the political spectrum as it is non partisan.
"What it ought never be is partisan, that we can never correlate the gospel to a particular party or a particular ideology," Bishop Malpica said. "That often becomes damaging and it's a way to coalesce power around fear and hatred of others."
Bishop Malpica said it is important to be able to have differences in ideologies and believes that as Christians followers should love God and love others.
On the Synod's website, he recently posted a statement entitled "Christianity: Political But Not Partisan" that outlines his beliefs on the subject.
You can read the Bishop's statement below.