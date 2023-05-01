Local business gets free lunch for flood response volunteers

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - On Monday, the Drake Piano Bar in Prairie du Chien offered free lunch to people displaced by the flooding and for people who volunteered with flood response.
One volunteer said one good deed deserves another.
"Its just like a circle of life. In order for everything to work great, everyone needs to understand that it all needs to work in a circle. We all need to come together and help each other. That's what life is all about," said Angela Griffin, a volunteer helping give out meals.
They offered beef pork and ham sandwiches.
The Mississippi River crested last week in Prairie du Chien and is now on its way back down. It was the third highest river stage recorded.