Local business rebounding from April fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Back in April, a massive fire destroyed the India Curry House in downtown La Crosse. As a result, neighboring businesses were damaged and in some cases, condemned.
One of them is now pushing to fully reopen.
River City Gold & Silver Exchange remains closed with operations moving next door to Designing Jewelers, which is run by the same people.
General Manager Tony Piazza said he was first notified around 4:30 a.m. the day of the fire after the smoke alarms went off. He arrived at the business around 10 minutes later. Piazza helped the La Crosse Fire Department access the basement, which was full of smoke. After that, he said he acted like a bystander.
The following weeks were spent cleaning the spaces. They got temporary showcases to display their products in July. Before that, they were using card tables.
Piazza says they are working to fully reopen in either February or March. He said the fire gave them the chance to remodel. While part of the building is still condemned, it has nothing to do with potential danger.
"The condemning is only because there's no power on that side," Piazza said. "Our power for that side came through the restaurant. We're in the process of rewiring it. Working with Xcel to get the whole process completed and it's a pretty lengthy one. There's nothing structurally wrong with the building. As soon as we can get everything rewired, and put back together, it'll be uncondemned."
The business on the other side of the India Curry House is the Glory Days bar. It remains closed and still has signs reading "condemned" on its doors. Tuesday morning, construction crews were out working on the space the restaurant once stood.