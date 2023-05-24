Local children help complete new mural

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Art Keepers (OAK) stopped by Head Start childcare center to get help from a few small hands to put the finishing touches on a new mural.
Painted by local artist and art teacher Lori Ehlke, the mural depicts children at play outside in all four seasons experienced in Wisconsin. Ehlke hopes the bright and fun colors she used in the piece will add some cheer as people use the Head Start building or are just simply passing it on the street.
The kids were able to get involved by adding leaves, flowers, and butterflies by their hands or special stamps.
When asked why it's important to get children involved in art, Ehlke responded by saying, "Art is super important even if you don't plan on being an artist when you grow up. It teaches creativity, thinking out of the box, and problem solving." She adds that it's also a fun way to give the children something to be proud of as they see the mural throughout the years.
The mural will be put up on the Head Start building sometime in the coming weeks.