Local church debuts newest renovations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral held mass Sunday followed by a special lunch after renovation of the facility came to an end.
Bishop William Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse says that given the building's condition, the need for an upgrade was warranted.
"We started out because stone was literally starting to fall off the building," Callahan said. "We had to close 6th Street because it was coming down and it was very dangerous for people."
Renovations included removing 100 tons of limestone, installing a new 430 lb. crucifix and took 28,000 labor hours to complete.