Local coffee culture offers taste filled adventure

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The morning ritual for many each day begins with a cup of coffee. For some, it's a simple but necessary affair.
"I just get a black cup of coffee," said Keith Carlson. "I'm not really picky about my coffee, so I don't get all the flavors and that sort of stuff."
For others, coffee tasting is more of an adventure.
"I'm kind of a non-dairy girl, so I do a lot of oat milk, and I try lots of things," said coffee enthusiast Shannon Spies. "I like the definition, the turmeric latte is my favorite."
There is plenty of flavor to find as coffee itself is a fruit. The coffee bean is actually the seed inside.
"Kind of interesting that we basically take what is like a cherry pit, process it in a couple of ways and roast it," said Jared Dennison, lead barista at The Root Note. "You get this super complex drink."
His advice, if the coffee is outside of your regular comfort zone, focus on the taste.
"I like coffee that has bright complexity, maybe some floral notes," Dennison said. "I like coffee with a lot of sweetness, I like coffee that doesn't have the bitterness."
Some Root Note regulars have their favorites and the variations ready to order.
"I always take my coffee cold and usually with just a little bit of oat or almond milk," said local Jonathan Gelatt.
Dennison says the best advice for trying new types of coffee, asking questions.
"Don't be afraid to speak up about what you like as well as what you don't like...and you find your perfect cup of coffee."