Local college student collecting shoes for a trip to Africa

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - One local college student is holding a shoe drive to raise money for a volunteer trip to Africa.
Alli Burke, a 2018 Onalaska High School graduate and student at Western Technical College, has partnered with Funds2Orgs to raise money for a trip to Africa. While overseas, she's planning on volunteering at daycares and kindergartens that are in desperate need of help.
Burke is collecting shoes at drop off points in Onalaska at Lost Island Wine and by the maintenance shop across from Coulee Golf Bowl. She has plans to add new drop off points soon.
The Fundraiser started on August 1 and runs through the end of September. Her goal is to collect 5,000 pairs of shoes. She currently has 700 pairs.
Funds2Orgs will take the donated shoes and redistribute them in developing countries.