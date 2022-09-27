Local company gets national praise as top employer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Marine manufacturer J.F. Brennan Co. has been named the 14th best place to work among small and mid sized construction companies by Fortune Magazine.
Recognized as a "Great Place to Work" for the last six years, the ranking comes after 25,000 employees of similar organizations took part in a survey. Brennan boasts 600 staff members and 14 locations nationwide.
With a heavy emphasis on workplace culture, Chief Human Capital Officer Janelle Pogodzinski says that many of their employees have the company deep rooted into their veins.
“We spend time helping them grow their careers," Pogodzinski said. "We have many families in this organization who are third and fourth generation families that have worked for Brennan. There’s no magic button. There’s no special sauce. It’s just treating people as people and it’s the team above an individual.”
Compliance Manager Joel Dahlby says that working for Brennan has provided an extra form of motivation to show up to work every day.
“When I was working other places, it was always about climbing that corporate ladder," Dahlby said. "Being the best of the best. Now here, what gets me to wake up every morning is being a part of a team. Being the best of the best, but for my company. I don’t consider it a job. It’s more of a family to come to. To come to work with.”
Among Brennan employees surveyed, 88-percent said that they work for a good company. That figure is 31 points higher than the national average.