...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Local dealers seeing used car prices drop

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - What comes up must come down and car prices are no different.

During the pandemic, used car prices rose by as much as 45-percent. That trend is beginning to go backwards as the Consumer Price Index said an 8.8 percent drop took place on pre-owned vehicles in December.

Dahl Automotive says their prices are down around 10-percent. Director of Operations Vinnie Pontius says their prices are monitored and changed daily due to outside information.

"We use some third parties that help us," Pontius said. "They dictate what the prices are across the 150 mile radius. It gives us that information of what they're selling for, but also by feature and benefit of those vehicles to make sure that the price that we're pricing our cars at is for what that vehicle truly offers for the guest."

cars2.jpg

Pontius adds more costumers are opting for previously owned cars and that popular used vehicles these days include safety features such as blind spot monitoring.

