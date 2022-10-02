Local Democrats hold "Reproductive Rally"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Area politicians and UW-La Crosse Democrats marched down La Crosse Street in support of pro choice causes.
Joined by democratic congressional candidate Brad Pfaff and State Representative Jill Billings, the group voiced displeasure of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which took away the constitutional right to an abortion.
Members of the group also said to vote for democrats instead of republicans they say want to restrict certain forms of birth control and defund Planned Parenthood.
The rally comes after Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) introduced a bill that would make abortions legal, but limit them to only within the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.
William Garcia, Chair of the La Crosse County Democrats, says that window of time can be detrimental for women seeking an abortion.
"For people who are having abortions after that 15 weeks, they are doing so for horrifying reasons," Garcia said. "They are doing so for heartbreaking reasons. These are abortions of children that are wanted, but something has gone wrong and there's a medical reason to have that abortion."
The rally also acted as a counter protest to a pro life march planned for the same time.