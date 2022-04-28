Local departments always ready for fires

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WOXW) - After a massive fire destroyed a building in downtown La Crosse on Thursday, first responders got to the scene and followed protocols they have in place, including calling outside help.
Beyond the La Crosse Fire Department, the Shelby Fire Department, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, Red Cross, La Crosse Police Department, Xcel Energy and more converged to take care of the blaze. La Crosse County Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin Rindy says that calling outside help is all a part of the plan during these situations.
“If we have a major fire here in La Crosse County, we have systems in place and programs and plans in place for mutual aid responses throughout the county," Rindy said. "So if one agency has a big fire like they did this morning in downtown La Crosse, we can call other agencies in from throughout the county to help out and then get other out of county resources to come in and stand by.”
Jeff Schott, Battalion Chief with the LCFD, says that even though a fire like this doesn't happen every day, plenty of help is there to assist at a moment's notice.
“Unfortunately it’s rare," Schott said. "But the fortunate part is we have our mutual aid partners in place. You’ll see the Shelby fire truck is here. They’ve been on scene since early this morning. We’ve had Onalaska covering calls on the north side. We’ve also had Shelby covering calls on the south side. We had all hands working here. All units in the city.”
All of the proper communication and hard worked resulted in the best case scenario: no injuries reported.