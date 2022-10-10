Local departments' tips during "Fire Prevention Week"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Fire Prevention Week helps serve as a reminder of what to do in the event of a blaze and local departments are providing tips for everyone to freshen up their skills.
Visiting Emerson Elementary Monday to discuss plans with children, Captain Tim Knudsen with the La Crosse Fire Department says getting a head start on fire safety can lead to long term success.
"At this age, it's easier to get kids interested and excited," Knudsen said. "When they see the firetrucks, they see the stuff we bring to talk to them. Now is a really easy time to instill fire safety into them. Also, kids have that natural curiosity. They like to play with fire. They like to play with lighters, matches, things like that. So by talking to them now and showing them what can happen, we'll hopefully prevent injury or fires down the road."
While summer may be hotter, colder months bring extra risks to homes and offices. The use of heating items will always pose a risk and Onalaska Assistant Fire Chief Les Norin says to always follow the rules when things turn a little chilly outside.
"Winter and fall seasons tend to have outdoor fire hazards with people having more bonfires or recreational fires and things of that nature," Norin said. "But within the house, you see people firing up their furnaces or alternative heat sources. Space heaters or fireplaces. For the first time this year, it is important that you need to look into the user's manuals and instructions to make sure you're using those devices as designed and within safety recommendations."
Norin also says to heed the following:
- Make sure every home has a working smoke detector, replace them every 8-10 years and replace the battery as frequently as a wall clock.
- Have multiple escape plans in the event of a fire and practice them repeatedly.
- Always sleep with the door closed to keep residents safe and impede the flames from reaching them.
- For those looking to fry a Thanksgiving turkey, always do it outside and away from the garage or other buildings.
Norin adds that fire deaths across the state in 2022 are on pace to surpass the amount from last year. The Onalaska Fire Department has had zero such incidents this year. Their department, much like La Crosse, also visited schools Monday and have done so the past three weeks to accommodate local schools' schedules.